Man accused of child sexual offences and exposure banned from Fintona

A thirty-five-year-old man has appeared in court following his arrest for alleged sexual offences last week, one of which reportedly relates to a child.

Zhivkov Mitko, previously of an address in Fintona but bailed to an address at Abbey Terrace in Omagh, is accused of attempting to intentionally engage in sexual activity in the presence of a female child aged under 13 for his own gratification on June 2.

It is further alleged the following day he committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature by exposing himself to a female.

Mitko spoke only to confirm his identity and understood the charges against him.

A police officer aware of the facts of the case told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She explained while bail was not opposed, an issue had arisen around Mitko’s Fintona address, however, in the interim the alternative had become available and was suitable.

While no details surrounding the circumstances of his arrest were disclosed, District Judge Alana McSorley said significant bail conditions were essential.

She ordered no contact with either female complainant by any means or for any reason whatsoever and no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 unless pre-arranged with Social Services.

The defendant is banned from entering Fintona as defined by the 30mph speed limit, residence is to be at an address approved by police and there is a curfew from 9pm to 6am.

Finally, Mitko is to surrender his passport to police.Judge McSorley ordered him to be released once his bail terms had been signed and adjourned the case for mention at Omagh Magistrates Court on June 27.