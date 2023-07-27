Man accused of choking Belfast taxi driver until he lost consciousness to remain in custody

A man accused of choking a taxi driver until he lost consciousness and seizing £700 in takings is to remain in custody, a judge ruled today.

Jamie Love, 22, was refused bail over allegations that he also pulled out clumps of the victim’s hair and threatened to kill him during the attack in east Belfast.

Police said the other man was defenceless and remains distressed by his ordeal in the early hours of February 12.

Love, of Airport Road in the city, faces charges of robbery, attempted choking with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and making threats to kill.

A previous court heard PSNI officers discovered the driver at Clara Street with visible neck injuries and bleeding from his face and nose.

Clumps of his hair were found on the passenger seat of his taxi.

He had collected a man from Heatherbell Street following a telephone booking but later pulled over to challenge him about how he planned to pay the fare.

The customer, who detectives claim was Love, allegedly lunged forward, pulled the dash camera from the front of the vehicle and grabbed the victim with both arms around his neck.

He choked the driver until he momentarily passed out and made repeated threats to kill him, according to police.

At one point the passenger climbed into the front of the taxi and seized a tub containing £700 in takings, five bank cards and items of sentimental value.

When the driver came round he managed to remove his seatbelt and exit the taxi onto Clara Street before the assailant fled.

Love is allegedly linked to the attack by a telephone number attributed to him which was used to make taxi bookings in the preceding days, along with clothing said to match CCTV evidence and descriptions of the robber.

Defence representatives have argued, however, that no witnesses named him as the perpetrator.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today Love’s barrister, Michael Boyd, submitted that he should now be released from custody because of delays in the investigation.

Opposing the application, a PSNI detective said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a taxi driver who was choked from behind.

“Police have concerns about the mindset (of the assailant), assaulting an injured party who was not in a position to defend himself.”

He added: “The (driver) has been left extremely upset by this incident.”

District Judge Anne Marshall held that there was not sufficient delay to justify releasing the accused.

Refusing bail, she stated: “I expect that the (investigation) file will be in with the PPS in three weeks time.”