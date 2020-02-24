Man accused of choking ex-partner in bath 'a ticking time bomb,' court told

A man who allegedly punched through a door and tried to choke his ex-partner in a bath later described himself as "a ticking time bomb", the High Court was told.

Ben Semple, 23, is also accused of telling the woman that no-one could stop him from "ruining" her.

Semple, of Drumnabey Park in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, faces charges of threats to kill, common assault and criminal damage.

The alleged offences were committed at his former girlfriend's home in Omagh on dates between November 2019 and January 2020.

During a bail application prosecution counsel David McClean said the woman told police she was terrified of Semple, and detailed a series of alleged episodes of domestic abuse.

She claimed in the first incident he went quiet before telling her: "No one is going to stop me doing anything to you."

The defendant allegedly grabbed her by the throat and squeezed, letting go when she broke down in tears.

On Christmas Day he punched and damaged a kitchen door, according to the prosecution.

It was claimed that when another argument started days later the woman locked herself in the bathroom to escape.

"He shouted 'Open the door, no-one can stop me ruining you', and he punched through the bathroom door," Mr McClean said.

When the woman then unlocked the door Semple allegedly grabbed her by the throat, pushed her into the bath and choked her for a period before letting go.

A further complaint involved claims he grabbed her by the throat again on January 8, leaving her struggling to breath.

In police interviews he denied any assaults or threats to kill his former partner.

He admitted damaging the bathroom door but claimed she wasn't present at the time, the court heard.

Mr McClean added: "He started that he had anger issues and felt he was like a ticking time bomb."

A defence barrister confirmed that the relationship is now over.

He argued that Semple has no intention of contacting the woman again and could be released to live at an address well away from her.

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of re-offending.

Mr Justice Colton said: "I regard allegations of choking a female as very, very sinister and worrying."