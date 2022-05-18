Man accused of dangerous driving over car which sped off with police officer on bonnet refused bail

Dangerous driving accused 28-year-old McMonagle was refused bail at the High Court. Pic: Peter Morrison

A motorist who allegedly drove at speed with a policeman clinging to his car was suffering a psychotic episode, the High Court has heard.

Adam McMonagle is accused of carrying the officer on the bonnet for 30 metres amid efforts to stop him in Londonderry.

The 28-year-old faces charges including an attempt to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving over the incident on May 2.

Refusing his application for bail, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “This was obviously a serious incident which placed the life of a police officer at risk.”

The court heard how a PSNI patrol spotted and followed an Audi A1 travelling at speed on the Skeoge Link carriageway.

Officers then approached and attempted to stop the car while it was stalled in traffic.

Prosecution counsel Connel Trainor set out how one officer struck and broke the driver’s window with his baton.

He was hit when the car moved off, ripping his uniform, while a colleague was forced to jump onto the bonnet.

“The officer clung on when the vehicle accelerated away and was carried for approximately 30 metres,” Mr Trainor submitted.

“He realised the car was continuing to go faster and faster, and he had to let go and fall onto the carriageway.”

The officer was later taken to hospital for treatment to bruising, cuts and grazes.

Meanwhile, another motorist told police he had been confronted by the driver of the Audi shouting at him about a near collision on the same date.

He claimed to have been so terrified that he locked the doors of his vehicle, the court heard.

The Audi car, registered to McMonagle, was subsequently found abandoned with a box of beer in the front seat.

He faces further charges of dangerous driving and assault on police in connection with the incident.

McMonagle, currently of no fixed abode, subsequently presented himself to police but made largely no-comment interviews.

Disputing the identification evidence, defence barrister Stephen Chapman also suggested his client may have missed out on medication at the time of the incident.

“He indicated that he had a psychotic episode over the 24-hour period these offences were allegedly committed,” counsel said.

But Mr Justice Humphreys ruled that McMonagle must remain in custody due to the risk of reoffending.

The judge added: “The applicant’s case is not helped by the assertion that whatever happened was the result of a psychotic episode fuelled by a failure to take his medication.”