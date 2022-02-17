Man accused of Eddie Meenan murder changes plea to guilty

The man accused of murdering father-of-nine Edward Meenan in 2018, dramatically changed his plea to guilty in Derry Crown Court on Thursday.

Derek Creswell (29), of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, was on trial and denied the murder of 52-year-old Mr Meenan on November 25, 2018, in Derry's Creggan Street.

Two co-accused - Sean Rodgers (34), of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters (22), of Station Park, Crossgar - deny murdering Mr Meenan.

But at Derry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, Creswell’s senior defence counsel Gavan Duffy QC told trial judge Her Honour Donna McColgan QC, that following consultations he had an application for his client to be re-arraigned on the three charges he faced.

When the clerk of the court put the charge of murdering Mr Meenan to Creswell, he replied: "Guilty.''

He further pleaded guilty to two other charges of perverting the course justice and assaulting William McConnell on the same date.

Following his guilty pleas, Judge McColgan told Creswell: "The only sentence that this court can pass in respect of a guilty plea or guilty finding in respect of murder is life imprisonment.''

Addressing the jury, the judge said: "What that means is that you no longer have to consider the evidence against Derek Creswell because he has now pleaded guilty to each of the three counts.

"The case will continue against the remaining two defendants, Mr Rodgers and Mr Walters.

"However, this is a significant turn of events and counsel will need a little bit of time to consider what evidence now needs to be presented and what does not need to be presented because any evidence that almost exclusively related to Mr Creswell will no longer need to be laid in front of you.''

It is the Crown’s case that after Mr Meenan arrived at the Creggan Street property with his friend Mr McConnell at around 2am on November 25, 2018, the pair were attacked at the rear of the house by three male occupants who exited from a kitchen.

On Wednesday, a footwear expert told the trial that he found "conclusive support'' that a pair of Nike trainers seized from Creswell by police had left imprints on blood splattered flooring at the murder scene.