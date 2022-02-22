Man accused of exposing himself in Belfast hotel refused bail

Etap Hotel on the Dublin Road in Belfast (stock photo).

A man exposed himself to staff at a Belfast hotel after being ejected for behaving aggressively, the High Court has heard.

Bence Bodak also squared up to a female worker and attacked the front doors of the Etap premises earlier this month, prosecutors said.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, was refused bail.

Bodak faces charges of attempted criminal damage, common assault, disorderly behaviour and indecent exposure with intent to cause alarm or distress.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd claimed Bodak was heavily under the influence of drink and drugs during the incident at the Etap Hotel on the city’s Dublin Road on February 10.

He was not a guest but refused to leave the premises following disturbances, the court heard.

Mrs Boyd submitted: “He made a female fear she was going to be hit by coming close to her face and offering aggression.

“He had to be physically removed out to the Dublin Road, where he returned to the hotel’s front doors, kicking and punching them.”

Counsel added: “He loosened his jeans and exposed his penis to staff while he was outside the door.”

Bodak’s bid to be released on bail to an address in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, was opposed amid claims his unpredictability could not be managed.

“When he’s on alcohol and drugs he lacks self-control,” Mrs Boyd added.

Defence barrister Liam McStay argued that his client could benefit if subjected to a community service order.

Dismissing the application, however, Lord Justice Maguire ruled: “There is no bail address presented to the court that would be remotely satisfactory.”