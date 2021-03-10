Man accused of harassing Jamie Bryson ‘facing threat from loyalist paramilitaries’

A Belfast man accused of harassing Jamie Bryson and another loyalist is living under “a verifiable threat from paramilitaries”, Londonderry’s Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Robert Beck (53), whose address was given as a B&B in the Northland Road area of the city, was arrested on Tuesday evening after he failed to stop at a police checkpoint near Drumahoe on the outskirts of Derry.

A PSNI officer told Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare that when the car was eventually stopped, police found a knuckle duster inside and a knife in one of the defendant’s pockets.

Objecting to bail, the officer said that as well as being charged over the knuckle duster and knife, Beck was charged with driving without insurance, failing to stop and driving a car with false number plates.

The court was told the defendant had 11 previous convictions — 10 coming in the past year — and was currently on bail under a suspended sentence.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said tensions were running so high in north Down, where his client is barred from, that it was feared that “someone could be killed”.

“He (Beck) was recently assaulted by loyalist paramilitaries in the Belvoir estate in Belfast and has taken it upon himself to challenge those responsible. These are not vulnerable people. They are well-known to the police,” he added.

Mr Thompson told the court his client had contacted Mr Bryson and another loyalist called David English “about having a threat against him lifted”.

“He has taken on a battle of his own decision. He has chosen to go on a certain path with this argument which has resulted in a verifiable threat being placed on him,” he said.

“Tensions are running high in north Down and the defendant knows he has to be careful. He does not believe this was a chance stopping at a police checkpoint. He believes the police were looking for him.”

Robert 'Bobby' Beck

Beck was released on his own bail of £500, together with a surety of £500, to reside at a police-approved address.

The case was adjourned until April 1.