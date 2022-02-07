Man accused of headbutting female PSNI officer in Belfast refused bail

The accused's mother reported that he was out past his curfew and may be under the influence of drugs

A man allegedly headbutted a policewoman and spat on her colleague, a court heard today.

Michael Dickson is also accused of kicking a third officer in the head during a violent burst in Belfast at the weekend.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed abode, is charged with three counts of assault on police and criminal damage to a PSNI car.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard Dickson’s mother reported on Saturday that he was out past his curfew and may be under the influence of drugs.

It was claimed that he launched an attack after one of the officers arrested him at an undisclosed location in the city.

“He lunged forward, headbutting and connecting with her cheek,” a PSNI constable said.

During attempts to restrain Dickson he allegedly continued lashing out at other officers.

The court heard he spat all over the back of the police vehicle and on another officer.

He then managed to kick the back of a third constable’s head, according to the charges.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner said Dickson has battled against addiction issues and spent periods living rough.

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Ted Magill said: “I would have no confidence this man would not re-offend.”

Dickson was remanded in custody to appear again in four weeks’ time.