Man accused of kicking, biting and spitting at police while being arrested in Co Tyrone remanded in custody

The defendant is charged with assaults on police, disorderly behaviour and occasioning actual bodily harm

A man accused of inflicting a “horrific” attack on police, which left one officer with concussion and bite wounds, has been remanded in custody.

Alexander Cassells (33), of no fixed abode, is charged with assaults on police, disorderly behaviour and occasioning actual bodily harm.

While a defence barrister said his client had apologised for his actions, this was limited in nature as he felt officers had been heavy-handed.

A police officer told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court that the charges could be connected.

She explained that, at 8pm on August 29, police were searching for Cassells in Dromore, Co Tyrone, after he was reportedly involved in an incident earlier in a bar.

He was found “shouting in the street” and lashed out when informed he was under arrest.

In the struggle, he managed to break an officer’s radio from his body armour and remained aggressive.

Having been placed on the ground to be handcuffed, Cassells twice kicked an officer on the head, the court heard.

He was moved to the police vehicle and headbutt the same officer and bit his arm, it is alleged.

As Cassells indicated an injury on his chin from the bar incident, police drove him to South West Acute Hospital but had to stop during the journey when he again became aggressive and attempted to headbutt a second officer and spat in his face.

One officer required medical treatment and was found to be suffering from concussion; the bite wounds to his arm had pierced the skin.

Cassells was shown the body-worn footage of the incident and accepted he was kicking while on the ground, but maintained it was accidental.

Thereafter, he gave “no comment” responses to questions, except to deny head-butting the officer.

Opposing bail, the officer informed the court that Cassells was only recently dealt with for disorderly behaviour and has now been charged with more offences.

“He has been detained 10 times for breaching bail and there is a high risk of reoffending, especially when alcohol is involved,” she said.

A defence barrister said an address in Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, was available if his client was released, although conceded: “There are perhaps more significant issues in this matter.”

He pointed out Cassells apologised to police, although “this was limited as he felt officers were heavy-handed with him. He was extremely intoxicated when detected, which no doubt contributed to his actions and any injuries occasioned on police. I accept he has a relevant and significant record.”

Nevertheless, the defence contended bail could be granted with strict conditions, including a complete ban on alcohol, a curfew, electronic tagging and reporting with police as required.

“The address in Irvinestown would take him away from negative peers in Aughnacloy with whom he has been associating and coming to the attention of the authorities,” said the defence.

However, District Judge Michael Ranaghan refused bail.

He remarked: “I’m hearing of an officer kicked twice to the head, and whilst en route to hospital another issue occurs in the car, which had to pull over. An officer was spat on and there were bite wounds. This defendant represents a risk of further offending.

“I’m not satisfied someone who can allegedly act in this fashion toward police would abide by bail conditions.”

Cassells was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on September 14.

In the aftermath of the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “This was an horrific attack, which has left the officer both injured and badly shaken. Officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”