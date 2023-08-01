Man accused of killing friend during Belfast confrontation to remain in custody

A man who allegedly killed his friend during a confrontation in south Belfast is to remain in custody until his next hearing, a judge ordered today.

Edward Kelly faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of David Conville in May last year.

Mr Conville, 34, sustained a fatal head injury during a suspected assault at his home on Abingdon Drive.

A previous court heard some sort of commotion began after he went out to the back garden with the defendant.

Mr Conville was treated at the scene for a suspected fractured skull and a wound to the back of his head.

Paramedics transferred him to the Royal Victoria Hospital, but he died there three days later.

The 31-year-old defendant, with a previous address at Felt Street in the city, remains in custody at HMP Maghaberry accused of his unlawful killing.

Appearing remotely at Belfast Magistrates Court today for a preliminary enquiry hearing, he confirmed he understood the charge.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd did not dispute claims that Kelly has a prima facie case to answer.

No further details about the incident were disclosed.

Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Austin Kennedy remanded the defendant and sent the case to Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.