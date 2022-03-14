Man accused of killing Jennifer Dornan stayed at Bundoran B&B for several nights before he was arrested, court hears

A murder suspect accused of killing a mother of three in Belfast stayed at a B&B in Bundoran for several nights before he was arrested by gardai, a jury has heard.

As well as hearing evidence from the B&B owner who rented a room to Raymond O’Neill, the jury at Belfast Crown Court also viewed CCTV evidence from both Dublin Airport and Connolly Train Station.

O’Neill (43) has been charged with murdering Jennifer Dornan in her Lagmore home in west Belfast in the early hours of August 2, 2015.

Formerly of Amcomri Street, he had denied both murdering the 30 year old and setting fire to her bedroom, and is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court.

As the hearing entered its fifth week, a number of agreed statements were presented to the jury of six men and six women.

These included statements from a Bundoran resident who ran a part-time B&B.

In her statement, the woman said that in August 2015 she lived on Main Street in Bundoran, and that on Tuesday, August 4 her doorbell rang around lunchtime.

In her statement, she said: “There was a man at the door. It was lashing rain. He had his hood up. I didn’t recognise him. I took him to be a hiker. He had a rucksack on his back.”

She said this man asked her for a room for the night, paid the €25 rate “no problem” and she gave him a front door key and a key for his room.

The statement continued: “I didn’t see much of him on Tuesday. He could have been in his room, I heard the TV on.

“On Wednesday morning the door of his room was ajar. I looked in about 11am and there was nothing belonging to him in the room.”

The B&B owner said this male returned at around noon on Wednesday and asked if he could stay again that night. He again paid the rate and she noted “he had a Belfast accent or somewhere up that direction”.

She said: “On Thursday morning he asked if he could stay another night and again he paid for that night. I didn’t see him about as much on Thursday.

“I heard him coming in on Friday morning about 1am. I was up Friday morning about 8am and his door was ajar.

“I went into the room at around 11am and all that was left in the room was rubbish in his bin, a towel and also a set of false teeth under his pillow.”

The Donegal woman said she didn’t see this male at all on Friday, August 7. In her statement, she said: “On Friday evening around 4.50pm, my daughter called to me and said the Guards were asking had we anyone stay.

“We gathered up what was left in his room - false teeth, towel and a sock - and went down to Bundoran Garda Station.

“A detective sergeant showed me a photo of a man on his phone and I recognised him straight away as the man who had stayed.”

The jury also heard a brief statement from a Garda officer, who said that at 10.20pm on Friday, August 7 he saw a man matching the description of a man wanted by the PSNI on Bundoran’s Main Street.

The Garda arrested the suspect - Raymond O’Neill - at 10.50pm and when searched, he was found to be carrying a rucksack and in possession of a train ticket from Dublin to Sligo dated Tuesday, August 4, 2015.

In addition to the statements, the jury was also shown CCTV footage from both Dublin Airport and Connolly Train Station which the Crown say depicts O’Neill.

Both pieces of footage are dated Tuesday, August 4 and show a man carrying a rucksack.

At the conclusion of the evidence, Mr Justice Scoffield addressed the 12 members of the jury and told them they would not be required for the rest of the week.

This, he said, was due to legal arguments, the St Patrick’s Day holiday and a prior commitment on his part.

Before sending them home for the week, the senior judge warned them “do not speak to anyone else about the case, ignore any press reports in relation to it and do not undertake any research of your own”.

The hearing is due to resume next Monday.