Man accused of loyalist feud-related petrol bombing in Newtownards bailed

A man accused of a loyalist feud-related petrol bombing in Co Down is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Humphreys granted bail to Stephen McKeag, 30, after hearing from a local councillor that tensions in Newtownards have begun to “quieten down”.

McKeag faces charges related to an attack on a house at Moyne Gardens in the town on March 26.

Front and rear windows were smashed and a petrol bomb thrown into the property while two people were inside.

One of the occupants picked up the lit device and placed it in a sink, sustaining a hand burn in the process.

Another petrol bomb launched at the house was extinguished using an oven glove.

A woman who was upstairs said she recognised McKeag as one of six men involved in the attack.

The accused, of Upper Movilla Street in Newtownards, denies charges of arson endangering life with intent and attempted intimidation, as well as making and throwing a petrol bomb.

He claims that he was elsewhere on a match for men’s mental health on the night of the attack.

Opposing bail, a prosecution barrister argued that the petrol bombing is believed to be part of a series of incidents connected to an ongoing feud between rival UDA factions in the north Down area.

“Reprisals are considered a real possibility,” he added.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty insisted the case against McKeag is completely based on an account from one witness.

“It’s a malicious, false statement motivated by enmity towards the applicant,” he claimed.

Mr Justice Humphries was also informed that police have not yet checked with four people named as part of McKeag’s potential alibi.

During the hearing independent Newtownards councillor Steven Irvine gave evidence on the accused’s behalf, and to back defence submissions there has been no recent feud-related activity.

He told the court trouble flared earlier this year after a gang moved into an area of the town from Carrickfergus.

“Things have started to quieten down,” Mr Irvine said.

The councillor also described McKeag as someone heavily involved in community and charity fundraising activities.

“As a person he’s 100%, that’s why I’m putting my reputation on the line,” he added.

Granting bail, the judge confirmed his decision was mainly based on Councillor Irvine’s testimony.

“I have been impressed by his evidence, both on the issue of the so-called feud… and in relation to the character of the applicant,” he said.

McKeag was ordered to live under curfew at an address in Belfast and banned from entering Newtownards.

A £10,000 cash security must also be lodged as part of the terms of his release.