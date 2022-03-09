Man accused of making threats to kill Health Minister Robin Swann denied bail

A judge declared “there’s no way in the world” he would grant bail to a Co Down man accused of making multiple threats against Health Minister Robin Swann.

Having been reminded that he had previously dealt with 44-year-old William Herbert Hawkes, District Judge Mark Hamill said: “Ah, the penny finally drops.”

The Newtownards Magistrates Court judge recounted how he sentenced Hawkes to a year on probation 11 days before he allegedly committed further offences.

“There’s no way in the world I would be granting him bail,” declared the judge.

"There’s no way in the world that this man should be granted bail because of the risk that he poses to Mr Swann. Bail is refused. Go to the High Court. This is a hopeless, hopeless application."

Hawkes, from Ardmillan Crescent in Ards but on remand in Maghaberry, faces two sets of charges in relation to online threats allegedly made towards Mr Swann.

He is charged with three offences allegedly committed on January 22 this year including harassment, making a threat to kill and improper use of a communication network by sending a message that he “knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another”.

Hawkes is also charged with three similar offences allegedly committed on November 15 last year - harassing the Health Minister, making a threat to kill Mr Swann, and persistent, improper use of a communication network “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another”.

The accused was not present for the bail application on Wednesday where a police officer outlined how tweets from an account linked to Hawkes came to their attention.

The officer claimed Hawkes had tweeted that the Health Minister is a “monster, a liar and a killer”.

He also allegedly threatened that “I would like to kill the NI Health Minister”, claiming that he has a car and is going to “pay him a visit”.

On Wednesday, defence solicitor Ciaran Kerr argued that a psychiatric appointment was enough of a change in circumstance to justify the bail application, suggesting that with a clear need for psychiatric treatment, “the required treatment can only be facilitated while he is on bail”.

Conceding that what had been posted about the Health Minister were “unsavoury comments”, Mr Kerr revealed that “in fairness to Mr Hawkes, there is no dispute” but he urged the judge to free Hawkes to allow his treatment to begin.

District Judge Hamill refused and remanded Hawkes into custody, adjourning the case to April 5.