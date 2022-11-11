Man accused of murdering tattoo artist Aidan Mann in Downpatrick denies charges against him

A man accused of the murder of Aidan Mann in Downpatrick has denied a number of charges against him.

Barry Donnelly, who is currently housed in a secure unit at Knockbracken Healthcare Park, attended Belfast Crown Court via videolink, where he was charged with murdering Bangor tattoo artist Mr Mann (28).

Mr Mann, also known as Zen Black, sustained a fatal knife wound in an attack on Church Street in Downpatrick on January 3, 2022.

Donnelly, from Church Street in Downpatrick, denied the murder charge and a second charge of possessing two large kitchen knives on the same date.

The 37-year old was also charged with and denied two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 28, 2021.

As well as entering not-guilty pleas to the two assaults, he was charged with and denied possessing an offensive weapon, namely a golf club, with intent to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 28 last year.

A trial date of January 9, 2023, was previous scheduled, but this date was vacated today after it emerged several medical reports were still outstanding.

Defence barrister Gavan Duffy KC told Mr Justice O’Hara “there is no dispute that the defendant did the acts that are alleged against him”, but said the “mental health aspect” needed to be further explored.

The judge said he would review the case again on January 9 and expressed hope the medical reports will be available by then.