Man accused of murdering uncle at their Antrim home

A 38-year-old man appeared in court yesterday where he denied murdering his uncle in the remote Co Antrim home they shared.

Marek Marcin Sinko has been charged with murdering his uncle, Eugeniusz Sinko (53) at their Townhall Road home in Rasharkin in October 2017.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, where he was charged with murdering Mr Sinko between October 20 and 23, 2017.

When the charge was put to the accused, he replied "not guilty".

Defence barrister Richard Greene QC said there was work regarding medical evidence and instructing forensic experts.

These, he said, included psychological and psychiatric assessments of his client, and "ought to be completed before December".

The trial was then listed to commence on December 2. Sinko was released on continuing bail.