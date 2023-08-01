Man accused of Omagh PSNI station terror incident has third bail attempt refused

A man charged in connection with a terror incident at Omagh PSNI station has failed for the third time to be released on bail.

Sean Pearson (29), of Culmore Park in Omagh, is accused of possessing gloves, a timer switch, gas canisters and tape in suspicious circumstances in preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.

The charges are linked to an incident during which a vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint and the driver forced to transport a device to the police station on May 6.

A detective inspector previously explained the incident occurred on “the night of the King’s coronation and the injured party had just exited his car at St Mary’s Church in Omagh when two males approached”.

One stated they were IRA, while another commented: “The timer has been set.”

A third male appeared, allegedly holding a firearm, and an item was placed in the boot of the injured party’s vehicle.

He was then instructed: “Take it to the f****** barracks. You have 20 minutes.”

A major security operation was launched and a hoax device was recovered containing a gas canister, low-grade explosives, a timer switch and adhesive tape.

The court was told CCTV footage appeared to show Pearson purchasing gas canisters and a mechanical timer switch paid for by card.

Similar footage showed him purchasing adhesive tape, again using his card.

He was arrested, released and rearrested, but made no comment to all questions.

A defence solicitor said the timer was for Pearson’s mobile phone, as it overheats when charging, while the tape was for his plastering business and the canisters were for a camping stove.

When Pearson was first charged, the detective opposed bail, pointing to Pearson’s previous terrorist conviction for attending a republican parade in 2018 wearing a beret, facemask and military fatigues.

He said: “A firearm remains outstanding, as well as two, or potentially three, suspects. The injured party was highly traumatised.

“Huge disruption was caused. People had to be evacuated from their homes and a Mass had to be cancelled. This attack came just two months after the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell. Republican Sinn Fein issued a statement after the defendant was previously arrested although did not identify him.”

Bail was refused on that occasion and again last month.

A third application was mounted today at Omagh Magistrates’ Court, which the detective again opposed, stating: “We believe the defendant is supportive of dissident republican terrorism and his mindset will not change.”

A defence barrister contended: “Forensically, this is a rather uncomplicated case. The results have come back negative for the component parts of the device and there is no DNA or fingerprints linking my client. The forensic picture has crystallised into negative findings. It has been conceded that it cannot be said the items in question are the same or used to construct the device.”

Deputy District Judge Alan White remarked: “But that’s the case. It stands on the basis of what evidence there is.”

“I say the evidence is extremely weak,” replied the defence.

“I accept it’s a circumstantial case, but I wonder what strand the prosecution are actually relying on. It seems that my client bought items, but they [the prosecution] aren’t sure if they [the items] were involved in the hoax device or not. One wonders where this case is actually going.”

Throwing out the application, Judge White said: “I don’t accept there is no evidence, although I agree it is weak. The fact no forensic evidence has emerged doesn’t change the position.”

Pearson was remanded in continuing custody and will appear again by video link later this month.