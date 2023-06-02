Man accused of petrol bombing linked to loyalist feud claims he was at mental health march, court told

Stephen McKeag Jnr has recently been in court accused of attacking a property at Moyne Gardens in Newtownards

A man accused of a petrol bombing linked to a loyalist feud in Co Down claims he was elsewhere on a march for men’s mental health, the High Court heard today.

Stephen McKeag’s alleged alibi emerged as he was refused bail on charges related to an attack on a house in Newtownards.

Prosecutors contend that he was part of a gang who targeted the property at Moyne Gardens on March 26.

Front and rear windows were smashed and a petrol bomb thrown into the house while two people were inside.

One of the occupants picked up the lit device and placed it in a sink, sustaining a hand burn in the process.

Another petrol bomb launched at the house was extinguished using an oven glove.

A woman who was upstairs claims to have recognised McKeag as one of the six men involved in the attack.

The 30-year-old accused, of Upper Movilla Street in Newtownards, faces charges of arson endangering life with intent and attempted intimidation, as well as making and throwing a petrol bomb.

A Crown lawyer confirmed the PSNI believes the incident is connected to an ongoing feud between rival UDA factions in the north Down area.

Opposing bail, she added: “Police are very concerned about any escalation in it… reprisals are considered a real possibility.”

McKeag denies any involvement in the petrol bombing.

His barrister argued that he has now provided an alibi for his whereabouts at the time of the attack.

Michael Boyd told the court: “He has made the case that he had gone out on what is loosely termed a men’s mental health march.”

Counsel also submitted that any have eased due to a reduction in feud-related incidents.

Refusing bail, however, Lord Justice Horner ruled: “I am not satisfied I could impose conditions to manage the risk of re-offending or the risk of witnesses being intimidated.”