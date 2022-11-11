Man accused of pushing ex-partner at moving bus refused bail

The 41-year-old defendant was refused bail on Friday.

A man accused of pushing his ex-partner into a moving bus in Belfast must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Graham Watson, 41, was refused bail amid claims that he carried out the attack after repeatedly defying a prohibition on harassing the woman.

Watson, with an address at The Mount in the east of the city, is charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and four breaches of a restraining order.

He was said to have arrived at her home on June 19 this year, shouting and banging on the door.

Watson then targeted the woman again at Castlereagh Street in Belfast just over a week later, it was claimed.

Crown lawyer Connel Trainor told the court: “She alleged that he had pushed her into the side of a moving bus.”

An independent witness claims to have witnessed her being shoved at the vehicle.

The woman later requested an ambulance, stating she had been assaulted and was dizzy and vomiting.

Opposing Watson’s bid to be released, Mr Trainor argued that the proposed bail address was too close to the alleged victim.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey argued there has been excessive delay in completing the police investigation.

“This man has been sitting in prison for two months and I don’t know what the complicating factors are,” he submitted.

Despite acknowledging those concerns, Mr Justice Rooney denied bail to Watson at this stage.

The judge explained: “What conditions could I possibly impose which would prevent him from re-engaging with the injured party, (there are) really none.”