Man accused of raping and threatening to kill woman will stand trial

40-year-old Audrius Silinskas entered not guilty pleas to five charges arising from an incident on August 15, 2019. (stock photo)

A Lithuanian man will stand trial accused of multiple rape attacks on a woman he threatened to kill after he denied the offences against him today.

With Audrius Silinskas appearing at Newry Crown Court by videolink from prison, the 40-year-old entered not guilty pleas to each of the five offences arising from an incident on August 15, 2019.

Silinskas, with an address on Castleblaney Street in Newtownhamilton, faces three charges of rape accusing him of vaginal and oral rape against the complainant, making a threat to kill the woman “intending that she would fear” the threat would be carried out and assaulting her with intent to commit a sexual offence.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court but previous courts have heard how police were alerted after the complainant fled naked from a house.

She had just flown in to Northern Ireland having answered a job advert and was met at the airport by Silinskas who took her to a house where he allegedly attacked her.

A police officer told the earlier court that after the woman refused to have sex with Silinskas, “he then made a threat to kill her and then pulled her upstairs”.

“He then assaulted her, slapped her on the face and raped her, digitally penetrated her and then left to go downstairs,” said the officer adding that the alleged victim fled out the back door at that stage.

“She was naked at the time and climbed over a metal fence on to the street, where she was able to get someone to contact the police.”

In court today, Judge Paul Ramsey QC listed the trial, which will last around a week, to begin on April 26.