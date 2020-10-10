Man accused of raping his mother 'bewildered' by claim, court told

A man currently standing trial on charges of raping his mother said there was “no truth whatsoever” to her allegations

Giving evidence at Belfast Crown Court, the 34-year-old defendant said he was "quiet bewildered" when his mother accused her of raping him in the early hours of February 3 last year.

He also denied suggestions that he was "trying to craft" a story, and that his version of events was a "lying account".

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with - and denies - raping his mother last February, and raping her on a previous occasion around September 2018.

The jury of eight men and five women have already heard evidence from the complainant, who said she woke in the early hours to discover someone having sex with her. She said when she turned the light in her bedroom on in her north Belfast home, she discovered her son crouched at the end of her bed. She also claimed this was the second time it has occurred.

The defendant was called to give evidence on Friday, and from the witness box he repeated his claim that he had been in his mother's bedroom for a cigarette, and was crouching down to find a lighter that he dropped when his mother got out of bed and turned the light on.

As he was questioned by his barrister Gavan Duffy QC, the defendant was asked what occurred on the night in question. He said he had been in his bedroom when his mother came home drunk.

Telling the jury "I could easily tell she was drunk and was heavily intoxicated", the defendant said she "started messing about" with the headset and told him she loved him. He said "when she was walking out of the room, I asked her for a cigarette", and claimed he continued playing his game for five to 10 minutes before calling out that he was coming into her room for a cigarette.

After entering the room, he said he picked up a cigarette packet and dropped a lighter. He said: "It fell to the floor and I heard it bouncing over to my right. I seen that my mum's blanket was dangling at the base of the bed and I lifted it up to see if the lighter was underneath it. I didn't see it, so I dropped the blanket back down.

"After that, I went straight down on my hands and knees because I thought the lighter might have been sitting under the bed. That's when the light came on.

"Within four to five seconds my mum was hitting me on the back. She hit me on the back and I turned round and looked at her and said 'what?' and she said 'you know what you tried to do.'

"I said I was looking for the lighter and my mum said 'I know what you were trying to do. You were trying to have sex with your mummy.' I was shocked, I said 'what do you mean, what the eff are you talking about?' and she said 'you were trying to have sex with your mummy.'"

The defendant said his mother told him to get out of the house, and after getting changed, he left the house and started walking to his ex-partner's home. He said that he felt "quiet bewildered" at what she was accusing him of, and the atmosphere was "very, very tense."

The defendant then went to his cousin's house, where later that night he was arrested. When Mr Duffy put the allegations of raping his mother in the early hours of February 3 last year to the defendant, and when asked if he had sexual intercourse with her, the defendant replied "that did not happen".

Asked if something similar happened in September 2018, he replied "that didn't happen either" and added "there is no truth whatsoever to what my mother has said."

Under cross-examination by Crown barrister Charles MacCreanor QC, he was asked about apparent inconsistencies between what he told police after his arrest, and what he was telling the jury. The defendant said he "wasn't thinking straight" after his arrest. At hearing.