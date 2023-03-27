Man accused of raping woman on St Patrick’s Day remanded into custody

A man has been remanded into custody accused of raping a woman as she walked home on St Patrick’s Day in Lisburn.

Appearing today at the city’s Magistrates’ Court by video-link from police custody, Jamie Given (31) was charged with a single count of rape on March 17.

Given, of no fixed abode, confirmed that he understood the charge, while a detective said she believed she could connect him to it.

She added that police were objecting to bail due to fears that Given would commit further offences or interfere with the witness.

The officer outlined how the alleged victim and her friend had been out socialising on St Patrick’s Day and were walking home when they were approached by Given, whom neither woman knew but had seen earlier that day.

Though Given walked near them for a time, “they lost sight of him” and the complainant walked her friend home before beginning to make her own way home.

As she walked down an alleyway, Given allegedly “grabbed her by the shoulder and raped her” and when the alleged attack was over “he insisted on walking her home”.

While the alleged victim attended the rape crisis centre, it was a week before she “found the confidence” to make a formal complaint.

Arrested and interviewed, Given denied he had been out or had met anyone that evening, but the court heard that a selfie taken by the complainant showed the defendant.

The court also heard that CCTV footage captured Given with “markings” on his knees and that the location of the alleged attack is “quite muddy”.

Defence counsel Joel Lindsay conceded that, with Given’s denial, if the forensic evidence proves otherwise, “that will be the end of any case he has”.

He submitted that Given could be freed with a package of bail conditions, but District Judge Rosie Watters disagreed and remanded Given into custody until April 24, citing fears of witness interference and further offences.