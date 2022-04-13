Man accused of repeatedly threatening Ulster Unionist Robin Swann refused bail

A man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill UUP politician Robin Swann could be granted bail because he “is no longer, technically, the Health Minister,” a solicitor has argued.

Applying for William Herbert Hawkes to be freed at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday, defence solicitor Michael Brentnall submitted that “given the fact there are elections looming and he may not be reinstated as Health Minister if the Assembly reconfigured itself,” the 44-year-old could be granted bail.

He further argued that an additional factor in support of bail was that “the public health situation is no longer as prevalent and omnipresent as it was”.

District Judge Mark Hamill replied: “You must be living in a parallel universe from me because as far as I can see, the pandemic is still pretty severe.”

Hawkes, from Ardmillan Crescent in Ards, is on remand in Maghaberry facing two sets of charges in relation to online threats he allegedly made towards Mr Swann.

He is charged with three offences allegedly committed on January 22, including harassment, making a threat to kill and improper use of a communication network by sending a message that he “knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.”

In a second bill, Hawkes is charged with three similar offences allegedly committed on November 15 last year - harassing the former Health Minister, making a threat to kill Mr Swann and persistent, improper use of a communication network.

Previous courts have heard how a number of tweets from an account allegedly linked to Hawkes, came to police attention after sending threatening messages to Mr Swann.

A PSNI constable told the court on Wednesday that police still had “strong objections” to the defendant being released due to fears of him committing further offences and because “there’s a real threat to the life of Mr Swann - he has demonstrated that”.

Mr Brentnall told the court Hawkes has already served three months of actual time while on remand and there was also a potential “quite substantial delay” in examination for a laptop and mobile phone.

He revealed that Hawkes had recently been diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a condition which “may have played a part” in his behaviour.

Outlining the timeline of Hawkes allegedly committing further offences while on probation and then while on High Court bail, Judge Hamill told the court, “you can see why I refused bail”.

He said while there may be an election coming “Mr Swann, whether he is a minister or not, as a citizen is entitled to protection and he will be protected and because of the persistent threats by your client, bail is refused”.

Remanding Hawkes back into custody, the judge adjourned the case to May 11.