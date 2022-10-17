Man accused of role in kidnapping in which gang threatened to cut victim’s head off with saw refused bail

A man accused of being part of a gang of kidnappers who allegedly threatened to cut off their victim’s head with a saw must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Aaron McNulty, 25, was refused bail amid claims he was involved in the abduction where a Co Tyrone man had his chest hacked into and cigarettes stubbed out on his body.

He sustained multiple fractures to his back and ribs in last week’s attack, prosecutors said.

McNulty, of Davies Road in Newtownstewart, is one of four defendants charged with kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and criminal damage.

A Crown lawyer said the victim was awakened by people breaking into his home in the village on October 10.

He tried to stop them getting into his bedroom, but was overpowered by the intruders armed with hurling sticks, assaulted, dragged outside and forced into a waiting van.

The man was driven to various locations while being kicked, punched and beaten with weapons.

“He was shown a saw similar to the type used to cut wood and told that his head would be cut off,” the prosecutor contended.

She said the kidnappers then cut into his chest and back with the saw, and stubbed out cigarettes on his skin during the ordeal.

At one point the man was trailed out of the van and told he was going to be killed, but instead abandoned at an unknown location where a passer-by called an ambulance.

He underwent hospital treatment for his injuries, which also included deep lacerations, internal bleeding and burns to his body.

McNulty, who denies involvement in the attack, was named as one of the abductors in an initial account provided to police.

Defence barrister Craig Patton argued the accused could be released under conditions including an exclusion zone.

But Mr Justice Fowler identified a risk of interference with the victim who is still to provide a formal account to police.

Denying bail, the judge said: “(This is) a witness who at present is in a vulnerable state and would be susceptible to intimidation by those who may wish that he does not make a further statement.”