Man accused of role in robbing Amazon driver at knifepoint in Belfast refused bail

A man allegedly involved in robbing an Amazon delivery driver at knifepoint must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Paul Patrick Magennis, 31, was refused bail amid claims he took part in the raid carried out in Dunmurry on the outskirts of Belfast earlier this year.

Lord Justice Treacy said those responsible would have left the victim “terrified”.

Magennis, of no fixed abode, is among three men charged with robbery and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

The driver was targeted as he delivered parcels in the Broom Park area on January 6.

Prosecution counsel Natalie Pinkerton said he had just returned to his van when a man got into the passenger seat, held a knife to his face and repeatedly screamed at him to “get the f*** out”.

“The victim told police he was in genuine fear,” Ms Pinkerton submitted.

“He described this male as being ‘off his head’, possibly due to drugs.”

Hearing other agitated voices outside his van, the driver grabbed the keys and ran to a local shop to seek help.

When he returned to the vehicle, he discovered a large bag of parcels for delivery had been stolen.

A witness reported seeing three males fleeing with packages in the direction of a house in the area.

Police called to the scene recovered a number of Amazon parcels at that location.

Magennis and his two-accused were arrested in another neighbouring property.

Ms Pinkerton acknowledged that he faces a circumstantial case due to his presence in the general area.

With no forensic evidence against Magennis, defence barrister Sean O’Hare argued that he is charged as part of an alleged joint enterprise to carry out the robbery.

“It is not suspected that this applicant was the one who faced up to the driver,” counsel stressed.

Mr O’Hare claimed his client should now be released because of delays in the investigation and the availability of another address.

But denying bail on the grounds of risk of re-offending, Lord Justice Treacy said: “This was a very, very serious crime against the driver of the Amazon van.

“In light of the nature of the offending, a group of people acting together with a knife would have terrified the driver.”