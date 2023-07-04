Man accused of sexual assault remanded back into custody

Appearing from prison by video-link at Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, William Pope (34) confirmed that he understood the four charges against him and that he had no objections to a preliminary inquiry, the legal step necessary in any criminal case to elevate it to the Crown Court.

Pope, from Stonelands Park, Dawlish, Devon, faces four accusations alleged to have been committed between February 2, 2018, and December 31, 2020, including three counts of sexual assault and inciting the alleged victim to engage in sexual activity.

While none of the alleged facts giving rise to the charges were opened in court, a prosecution lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against the defendant, which was conceded by his defence lawyer.

The court clerk informed Pope that, although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

With Pope remanded back into custody, District Judge Anne Marshall returned the case to Newry Crown Court for trial and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on 5 September.