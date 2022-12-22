Man accused of snatching walking stick and wallet from 84-year-old train passenger refused bail

A passenger snatched a walking stick and wallet full of cash from an 84-year-old man he targeted on a train, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Gerard McCrory, 39, also stole the pensioner’s mobile phone and rifled through his pockets.

McCrory, of Ballymurphy Parade in Belfast, was refused bail on disputed charges of robbery and theft.

Mr Justice Fowler said: “Elderly citizens need protection, and this court is going to give them the protection they deserve.”

The victim was said to have been targeted after he boarded a train from Belfast to Portadown on August 14 this year.

During the journey he challenged another passenger, who identified himself as Gerard, for allegedly taking his phone and a tin used to store tablets while he was at the toilet.

The man was then followed by McCrory when he got off the train at the Derriaghy Station, according to the prosecution.

A Crown lawyer contended: “CCTV shows the applicant going up to the complainant, going through his pockets and pushing him against railings.”

Although a train conductor intervened at that point, McCrory allegedly pursued the pensioner down an access ramp.

“His walking stick was taken from him and thrown away,” the prosecutor said.

“The applicant then took his wallet containing £200, removed the cash, threw the wallet back at the complainant and walked off in the direction of Lisburn.”

It was claimed that he went into an e-cigarette shop in the city later that day and paid for £200 worth of products using £10 and £20 bank notes.

Following his arrest McCrory told police he could not remember anything about the incident but insisted it “wouldn’t be in him” to push and steal from an elderly man.

He disputed that it was him featured on CCTV footage of the incident.

Opposing bail, prosecution counsel said the victim has suffered “gravely”.

“He struggles to leave his home and will not take the train anymore. It has greatly limited his independence,” she added.

“It’s a very mean offence against a particularly vulnerable individual.”

Michael Boyd, defending, stressed that McCrory denies carrying out the robbery and was not picked out at an identification process.

“His life has been decimated by drug addiction,” the barrister submitted.

However, Mr Justice Fowler ruled that McCrory must remain in custody.

The judge stated: “I’m afraid this man… is quite simply not an appropriate candidate for bail.”