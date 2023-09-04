Man accused of spitting blood into police officer’s mouth refused bail

A man who allegedly spat blood into a police officer’s mouth has been remanded in custody.

Nisha Gough, when informed that a nearby patient was receiving end-of-life care, is also said to have shouted, “Good, I hope he dies.”

He was refused bail and remanded in custody when he appeared at the Londonderry Magistrates’ Court charged with committing a series of violent incidents when receiving medical care for a wound.

The incident allegedly occurred in Altnagelvin Area Hospital’s accident and emergency department on Sunday.

Gough (22), from Dacre Terrace in the Carlisle Road area of Derry, is alleged to have assaulted a police officer in the hospital by spitting blood into their mouth.

He is also charged with assaulting an ambulance paramedic, by spitting into his face, and with assaulting a nurse.

The defendant is further charged with attempting to cause criminal damage to a door in the accident and emergency department and with resisting a police officer.

A police officer told the court that the defendant was taken to hospital after police found him on Sunday morning on the Craigavon Bridge with an arm injury. While in hospital the defendant behaved in an aggressive manner towards medical staff and towards police officers.

“He told a member of the nursing staff that he would nail the first police officer who approached him,” they told the court.

“He then took off his top and he had a visible wound dressing to his left arm. He continued to behave aggressively and he continually swore at anyone around him. He was warned three times about his behaviour before he was taken into a waiting area, where he continued to verbally abuse staff.

“Eventually the police had to handcuff him and that’s when he spat at the officer and at the paramedic. His spittle contained blood and the officer whose mouth it entered is now off awaiting procedures for various potential issues.

“A nurse asked him to calm down, as there was a patient in a nearby room receiving end-of-life care, and he said: ‘Good, I hope he f****** dies.’”

Describing the incident as horrible, the police officer told the court that he believed there would be a high risk of the defendant re-offending in a violent manner if granted bail.

Applying for bail, a defence solicitor described the allegations as “bizarre and outrageous” given the defendant himself was receiving treatment in the hospital for an injury to his arm.

“While the allegations are of a deeply unpleasant nature, I submit that, with proper conditions imposed, including a ban from entering the hospital, the defendant could be managed on bail,” he said.

When asked by District Judge Oonagh Mullan as to when the defendant moved to Derry, the solicitor replied that the defendant was originally from the north Belfast area and had moved to Derry earlier this year.

Refusing bail, Ms Mullan said: “To say what he did say about the person receiving end-of-life care was deplorable, disgusting and appalling.

“The circumstances surrounding this case, as outlined by the police officer, are despicable. He has just been brought into Derry a few months ago. He relocated here but he is continuing with his offending behaviour. Bail is refused.”

The defendant was remanded in custody until October 2.