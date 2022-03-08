Man accused of stabbing Belfast pharmacist remanded in custody

Pharmacist Conor McAreavey who was stabbed in the hand during an attack at a chemist's shop in north Belfast on Saturday. Pic: Alan Lewis/Photopress.

A 36-year-old man was remanded in custody today accused of stabbing a pharmacist in north Belfast.

Tony McCrea allegedly carried out the knife attack after using a hammer to smash through Covid protection screens inside the premises on Saturday afternoon.

Police claimed he was the armed raider based on CCTV evidence and his distinctive teeth.

McCrea, of Clifton Courtyard in the city, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with aggravated burglary, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public.

An investigating detective alleged that he entered Teague’s Pharmacy on the Antrim Road and asked for a prescription under a different name.

Due to staff suspicions about the request, a partition at the counter area was locked.

The man then became agitated, kicked at the door and broke through the shop’s Perspex screen, the court heard.

At one point the intruder forced his head and arm through the smashed barrier.

Pharmacist Conor McAreavey was stabbed in the hand as he struggled to defend himself, according to the detective.

District Judge Mark McGarrity was told CCTV footage showed the attacker arriving at and leaving the scene in a car.

McCrea was in the same vehicle when arrested at a later stage, police said, with weapons also recovered from it.

A photograph taken by a witness of an armed suspect outside the pharmacy also forms part of the case against him.

The detective added: “The injured party has described (the intruder) as having distinctive teeth, we feel that matches the defendant.”

Bail was opposed due to a potential risk to the public.

“He was armed with a knife and hammer, and stabbed the pharmacist in the course of this aggravated burglary,” the detective alleged.

Defence solicitor Matt Higgins confirmed that McCrea denies the charges.

“There hasn’t been a Viper (identification) procedure, and there are continuity issues in relation to the photograph,” the lawyer contended.

Refusing bail, however, Mr McGarrity cited concerns that the accused may re-offend.

He remanded McCrea in custody, to appear again by video-link in four weeks’ time.