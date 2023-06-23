Man accused of stabbing west Belfast neighbour ‘blanked out’, court hears

A man accused of repeatedly stabbing his neighbour in west Belfast “blanked out” as they fought over the knife, a court heard today.

Anton McCann, 21, allegedly inflicted wounds to the other man’s stomach and arms at an apartment block in the Rossnareen Road area on Tuesday.

Police revealed that the injured party has undergone surgery to remove part of his bowel.

McCann, of Rossnareen Road, faces a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He denies brandishing the blade and claims to have acted in self-defence.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the two men encountered each other on a shared stairwell within the apartment complex.

During the altercation the alleged victim sustained 12cm and 5cm length slashes to his arms.

“A stab wound to the abdomen resulted in part of his bowel being removed,” a detective added.

The man, who remains in hospital, named the defendant as the alleged perpetrator.

McCann was arrested on Thursday after voluntarily handing himself in to police. He claimed a fight broke out when the other man produced the knife and put it to his throat.

“He stated both of them had hold of the knife, he blanked out and when he came to he was covered in blood,” the detective disclosed.

District Judge Steven Keown was told McCann left the scene at that stage.

Opposing his application for bail, the detective contended: “He is alleged to have stabbed the victim a number of times and then shown little regard for his well being.”

Defence solicitor Philip Breen argued McCann has provided an alternative account of being threatened amid bad feeling between the pair.

“He has injuries to his hand from when he said that he grabbed the knife from (the other man)” Mr Breen submitted.

Bail was refused due to the risk of re-offending and interference with witnesses.

Remanding McCann in custody until July 21, Judge Keown said: “These are charges of extremely serious violence.”