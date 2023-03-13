Man accused of stabbing woman after being asked to leave neighbour’s Belfast flat refused bail

A man allegedly armed himself with three knives and stabbed a woman after being asked to leave his neighbour’s flat in east Belfast, a court heard today.

Jordan Dorrington, 25, is also accused of attacking two other men with a blade and bottles at the Ravenhill Reach Court complex where they all live in the early hours of Sunday March 12.

A detective claimed: “It was a vicious attack where people have been injured as a result of the defendant’s actions.”

Dorrington appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face charges of grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody until next month.

Dorrington allegedly became aggressive following the request for him to leave one of the apartments where a number of people were drinking.

According to police, he struck one of the other men on the head with a bottle, inflicting a wound above the ear.

“It’s alleged that the defendant then returned to his own flat, armed himself with three knives, and went to another flat,” the detective said.

During a confrontation at that address a woman sustained a serious stab wound to her arm. Another man suffered a cut lip when Dorrington allegedly swiped at him.

When police arrested the accused he had the blade part of one knife on him, the court heard. Officers located the suspected matching handle and two other knives in his apartment.

Opposing bail, the detective contended: “Clearly this was a very nasty assault - one of the victims has a very severe wound caused by a sharp implement.”

Dorrington denies causing any of the wounds or being armed, claiming instead that he only acted to protect himself.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd told the court that the requests for his client to leave the gathering had “turned physical”.

“He was being manhandled out of the flat and a knife or knives were produced, but not by him,” the barrister said.

“He doesn’t recall every blow, but his instructions are that he had to defend himself against being physically removed.”

Despite offering an alternative address in the Coleraine area, Dorrington was denied bail.

Remanding him in custody until April 3, District Judge Steven Keown ruled: “The risk of re-offending cannot be managed by conditions.”