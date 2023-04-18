Man accused of stealing £175 worth of Easter eggs bailed

A man accused of stealing £175 worth of Easter eggs from Tesco appeared in court today.

Standing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 31-year-old Ciaran Sean McGivern was charged with a single count of theft, accusing him of steal £175 of Easter eggs from Tesco on April 6, this year.

Applying for the case to be adjourned, defence solicitor Robert Murtagh said, “This case ultimately, will be a plea but he (McGivern) has asked me to canvass with the prosecution whether they would agree to an alternative approach.”

McGivern, from Fellabarrow Close in Carlisle, was freed on bail until May 9.