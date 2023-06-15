Man accused of stealing £2k from Ards FC granted bail

Raymond Potter

Paul Higgins

A Newtownards man appeared in court today accused of stealing almost £2,000 from his local football club.

Appearing at the town’s magistrates’ court, Raymond Rueben Potter (65) was charged with a single count of theft, allegedly committed between between November 8, 2022, and January 3 this year.

It is alleged Potter stole £1,880 from Ards Football Club.

A defence lawyer told the court that while the case was “not in a position to take a plea”, he conceded there was a prima facie case to answer.

According to the club’s social media pages, Potter was the “lotto rep” for the club.

Freeing Potter on his own bail of £400 and adjourning the case until August 10, District Judge Mark Hamill told the alleged thief to avoid training at the football club and to stay away from its premises.

Read more