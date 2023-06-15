Man accused of stealing £2k from Ards FC granted bail

A Newtownards man appeared in court today accused of stealing almost £2,000 from his local football club.

Appearing at the town’s magistrates’ court, Raymond Rueben Potter (65) was charged with a single count of theft, allegedly committed between between November 8, 2022, and January 3 this year.

It is alleged Potter stole £1,880 from Ards Football Club.

A defence lawyer told the court that while the case was “not in a position to take a plea”, he conceded there was a prima facie case to answer.

According to the club’s social media pages, Potter was the “lotto rep” for the club.

Freeing Potter on his own bail of £400 and adjourning the case until August 10, District Judge Mark Hamill told the alleged thief to avoid training at the football club and to stay away from its premises.