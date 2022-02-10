Man accused of threatening sex workers at gunpoint refused bail

A man accused of being part of a gang of burglars who threatened sex workers at gunpoint failed on Thursday in a new bid to be released from custody.

Mohamed Hassan, 19, was refused bail over his alleged involvement in two separate raids on houses in south Belfast late last year.

Intruders stole jewellery, mobile phones, car keys and more than £1,500 in cash after forcing their way into the women's homes, according to the prosecution.

Hassan, a Somali national with an address at Ravenhill Avenue in the city, denies charges of aggravated burglary, threats to kill and possessing a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Two Romanian women living at Olympia Drive were said to have been targeted on December 16.

It was claimed that an unidentified man who arranged by phone to attend the property forced his way inside and pointed a gun at one of the victims.

She was held as two other men entered and searched the house, taking money, valuables and the keys to a BMW car.

A second raid was carried out on an address on Surrey Street in the early hours of December 22.

Prosecutors said an unknown man using the same phone number had arranged a similar visit to a woman at the house.

He left after staying for an hour, but returned a short time later with another two men.

One of them allegedly produced either a real or imitation gun, demanded money from the woman and threatened to kill her before the trio left with £1,500 in cash and mobile phones.

A previous court heard the victims in both burglaries were sex workers who had arranged for visits to their properties.

Hassan is allegedly linked by his phone number being used in both raids.

He was located and arrested at a "house of multiple occupancy" in north Belfast, where police recovered BMW car keys from a living room vase.

The defendant denies any involvement in the break-ins and claims a friend regularly borrows his mobile.

His barrister, Declan Quinn, told Belfast Magistrates’ Court: “He makes the case that other people use his phone.”

Hassan mounted a fresh application for bail based on the availability of an address and the potential confusion of another man with a similar name also being at the house where he was detained.

But a detective confirmed that the other individual has been ruled out of police inquiries.

Denying bail, however, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said: “I’m not satisfied that a change of circumstances has been made out.”