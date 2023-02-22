Man accused of threatening street cleaner with a chisel barred from Sandy Row

A man who allegedly brandished a chisel and threatened to kill a street cleaner in Belfast is to be barred from the area, a High Court judge ordered today.

Joseph Duffy is accused of targeting the council worker after stealing a cap gun from a shop in the south of the city on Valentine’s Day.

Granting bail to the 36-year-old defendant, Mr Justice Kinney directed: “He is not to enter Sandy Row.”

Duffy, of Whiterock Gardens in Belfast, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, threats to kill and theft.

Prosecutors claimed he went into the store on Sandy Row on February 14 and tried to take a £4 cap gun from the shelves.

When challenged by the shop owner Duffy allegedly threatened to involve paramilitaries and burn down the premises.

He then went out onto the street without paying for the cap gun, shouting that he had a chisel and a knife, it was contended.

Crown counsel said Duffy approached a council employee carrying out cleaning duties nearby and threatened “I will f***ing kill you”.

The barrister submitted: “He pulled a chisel out of his jacket and waved it at the street cleaner while moving towards him.”

Police were alerted and arrested Duffy in the city centre after examining CCTV footage from the scene.

A chisel was recovered from his pocket but no knife was located, the court heard.

During interviews Duffy denied stealing the cap gun or issuing any threats.

“He said that he had the chisel on him to hang doors, but wouldn’t say where, who for or why he didn’t have more tools on him,” the prosecutor added.

Duffy claimed a screwdriver would be provided by the person he was to carry out the job for.

A defence lawyer confirmed: “He doesn’t accept the offences.”

Bail was granted on a series of conditions which also include a prohibition on contacting either alleged victim.