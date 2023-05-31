Man accused of threatening street cleaner with chisel after stealing cap gun from south Belfast shop

A man who allegedly brandished a chisel and threatened to kill a street cleaner in south Belfast claims he was assaulted himself for wearing an Irish tricolour necklace, the High Court heard today.

Joseph Duffy is accused of making a menacing approach to the council worker after stealing a cap gun from a shop on Sandy Row.

The 37-year-old defendant denies any wrongdoing, claiming instead that he was singled out following a “war of words” inside the store.

“Mr Duffy says the owner saw his Irish tricolour necklace and he has made a counter allegation that he was assaulted himself and pushed out of the shop,” a defence barrister submitted.

Duffy, of Whiterock Gardens in Belfast, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, threats to kill and theft over the incident on February 14 this year.

Prosecutors claimed he went into the store and tried to take a £4 cap gun from the shelves.

When challenged by the shop owner Duffy allegedly threatened to involve paramilitaries and burn down the premises.

He then went out onto the street without paying for the cap gun, shouting that he had a chisel and a knife, it was contended.

Duffy allegedly approached a council employee carrying out cleaning duties nearby and threatened “I will f***ing kill you”.

According to a Crown lawyer he produced a chisel and waved it at the other man.

Police were alerted and arrested Duffy in the city centre after examining CCTV footage from the scene.

During interviews he denied stealing the cap gun or issuing any threats.

“He says he had the chisel because he had been working as a painter and decorator,” defence counsel added.

Duffy previously secured bail but was returned to custody on fresh charges of possessing cocaine and going equipped for theft on May 3.

Adjourning his application to be released again, Mr Justice O’Hara requested more information on a programme for treating any addiction issues.