Man accused of trying to carry out west Belfast shooting to remain in custody, judge rules

A man accused of trying to carry out a shooting in west Belfast must remain in custody, a judge has ruled.

Andrew Weldon, 29, was refused bail amid claims that he produced a gun and pointed it at another man last month.

Weldon, of Beechmount Crescent in the city, and his 30-year-old brother Hugh Weldon, are jointly charged with attempted murder.

They also face counts of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and attempted aggravated burglary.

Andrew Weldon is further charged with having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Both men deny the charges against them.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the brothers allegedly approached the victim on Beechmount Street in the early hours of April 22.

According to the man's account Andrew Weldon produced a handgun and pointed it at him as he tried to flee.

He told police he heard a number of clicks, believing it was the trigger of the gun being pulled.

The man was then struck on the head with a hammer and chased back to his home in the Ardnaclowney Drive area, it was claimed.

A glass panel was smashed during suspected attempts to break into the property.

He sustained wounds requiring seven staples to the back of his head and seven stitches to his ear.

Earlier this week Hugh Weldon, of Torrens Crescent in Belfast, was granted bail at the High Court.

Counsel for Andrew Weldon argued that he should now be released too.

Barrister Sean Devine told the court his client is not alleged to have inflicted any head injuries during the incident.

But a detective responded: "Andrew Weldon is accused of being in actual possession of the firearm and attempting to fire the weapon at the injured party.

"He also used the hammer to try and smash his way into the home of the injured party."

Denying bail, District Judge Mark Hamill ruled that there was no sufficient change of circumstances.

He remanded Andrew Weldon in custody to appear again on June 12.