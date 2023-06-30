Man accused of trying to kill police with tractor on farm may be released from custody

Handout photo issued by PSNI of three damaged police vehicles that were involved in an incident with a tractor. Issue date: Saturday September 24, 2022.

A man accused of trying to kill PSNI officers rammed in their cars by a tractor will be released from custody if the case does not progress over the summer, a High Court judge warned today.

Matthew Nolan, 26, is currently charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at a farmyard in Co Tyrone.

The policemen were allegedly targeted deliberately and trapped as they took cover on September 24 last year.

An estimated £250,000 worth of damage was caused to their vehicles.

Adjourning Nolan’s application for bail until September, Lord Justice Horner stressed the need to obtain a senior barrister’s views on the case in the intervening period.

He said: “If the prosecution doesn't do anything over the summer, and they can’t get counsel to prepare an opinion, it would be a pretty poor show and I will be releasing him on conditions.”

Nolan, of Tattenabuddagh Lane in Fivemiletown, is also charged with threatening to kill PSNI officers, three counts of criminal damage and further motoring offences.

The court heard police went to his address amid reports of a suspected drunk driver leaving the village in a Ford Fiesta.

As checks were carried out in a nearby farmyard, a tractor was allegedly driven directly at two of the officers.

The policemen had to flee to avoid being struck, according to the prosecution.

Prosecutors claimed the tractor was repeatedly driven forward and reversed at speed into three vehicles on multiple occasions.

One of the cars was said to have been shunted 20 yards by the force of the collison, while an armoured vehicle spun 180 degrees.

An officer took shelter in a nearby cowshed as the tractor allegedly advanced directly towards him, ramming into gates which broke off and struck him on the leg.

Crown lawyer Adrian Higgins said the policeman heard the driver shouting: “You have f***ed with the wrong family.”

At that point he heard the engine revving and realised it was coming back in his direction.

“He felt there was nowhere to run, and that his best chance of survival was to climb over the cattle feeding bars and go in with the cows,” Mr Higgins added.

“He believed that the driver wanted to kill him.”

The officer re-emerged and went to find his colleagues when the vehicle finally reversed away.

Nolan, who was arrested the following day, is also charged with dangerous driving at Cooneen Road in Fivemiletown, driving when unfit through drink or drugs in the Main Street of the village, and driving while disqualified.

He denies involvement in the alleged offences, claiming he had been at a pub in Co Monaghan, drank up to 15 pints of beer and then walked home.

Defence barrister Craig Patton argued that his client has now spent more than eight months in custody and should now be released under conditions.

Mr Patton predicted there could be further delay during the summer holidays as the prosecution tries to obtain advice from senior counsel on the attempted murder charges.

But the judge insisted that the current situation was not good enough.

“If it wasn’t for the circumstances and risks I would be looking at (the bail application) more favourably,” he said.

He told the prosecution: “This matter will not just be left sitting… you need to get counsel who is prepared to work over the summer.”