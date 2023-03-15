Man accused of turning up at court to threaten judge fails in bid to be released from custody

Prosecutors are now seeking to have the 35-year-old accused stand trial at the Crown Court.

A man accused of threatening to slit a judge’s throat has failed in a legal bid to be released from custody.

Scott McCormick was refused bail amid claims he sought out Fiona Bagnall at the Laganside court complex in Belfast and declared: “There’s going to be a bloodbath.”

The 35-year-old also allegedly informed security staff that he had been in the dock at least six times for breaking noses.

McCormick, of Bloomfield Street in the city, faces a charge of threatening to kill Her Honour Judge Bagnall.

Prosecutors revealed today that they are now seeking to have him stand trial at the Crown Court.

McCormick was arrested after police were alerted to two separate incidents at Laganside on August 25 last year.

A previous court heard he first arrived on a bicycle but was stopped for setting off metal detectors at the entrance.

When challenged by a security officer he enquired: “Where is Bagnall?”

McCormick was informed that she was not in the building, but allegedly replied, ‘I’m going to cut her f***ing throat, there’s going to be a bloodbath’.”

According to the prosecution he provided his full name and left after stating: “Tell her Scott was looking for her, I can’t believe she’s done this to me.”

It was claimed he returned during the lunch recess, entered a courtroom and told a security guard he was there to see Judge Bagnall.

As the accused was escorted out he allegedly pointed towards the dock, stating that he had been there at least six times for breaking people’s noses.

Police informed the judge about the incident, with checks establishing that she dealt with him as far back as 2006, and again in 2021.

She was said to have taken it extremely seriously and expressed concerns for her personal safety.

During interviews McCormick claimed his memory was “hazy” due to an all-night drinking session, but disputed making any threats.

As he mounted a new application for bail today, defence counsel argued that another member of staff who encountered him at Laganside expressed no concern about his behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the witness believed he had been intoxicated and trying to “chat her up”.

Barrister Danielle McMahon submitted: “She didn’t think he was capable of carrying out any threat.”

Ms McMahon added that McCormick suffers from a learning difficulty.

However, District Judge Anne Marshall ruled: “I’m refusing bail due to the risk of re-offending.”

She ordered McCormick to remain in custody until March 31, when he will appear again for a preliminary enquiry hearing.