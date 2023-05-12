Man accused over New IRA murder attempt denied release for daughter’s First Communion

Charlie Love (inset) has been charged with an attack on police in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane

A man accused of attempting to murder two police officers in a bomb attack cannot be released from custody for his daughter’s First Communion, a High Court judge ruled today.

Charlie Love is facing prosecution over the New IRA attack on a PSNI patrol in Strabane, Co Tyrone last year.

The 28-year-old, of Bridge Street in the town, was seeking compassionate bail to attend the church service next week.

Refusing his application, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “The charges… have to be seen in the context of an IRA campaign which is disturbingly active.”

Love denies two counts of attempted murder, possessing explosives and causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

An improvised device was fired at a PSNI car in the Mount Carmel Heights area shortly before 11pm on November 17.

Two officers in the vehicle heard a loud bang and saw a bright flash, but escaped injury.

Investigations established that military grade explosives had been used in the attack which left a substantial crater at the point of detonation.

A command wire led to the suspected firing point close to a tree stump on the site of a disused school.

Police also discovered a modified drill believed to have been used to trigger the blast.

Love is allegedly connected by DNA evidence on the firing mechanism and a metal pole at the scene of the attack claimed by the dissident republican terror grouping.

During police interviews the accused could not explain why his DNA may be on the drill, but explained that he was a manual worker and used tools.

Prosecution counsel opposed his bid for temporary release by claiming the risks could not be managed.

She argued: “There is prima facie evidence that he was involved, either as a foot soldier or another component part, in a serious incident where two police officers were attacked.”

A defence barrister stressed Love would only be out of custody for a period of hours and chaperoned at all times on the journey directly to and from his daughter’s First Communion.

“This is a unique, once-only event in this young lady’s life,” he told the court.

But Mr Justice O’Hara held: “In the context of these alleged offences, a First Communion is not a significant enough event for bail to be granted.”