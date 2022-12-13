Man admits causing unnecessary suffering to 16 puppies found in car at Belfast Port

Mongan was stopped as he tried to take the dogs onto a ferry in cramped containers without food or water. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A man has admitted causing unnecessary suffering to 16 puppies seized from the boot of his car at Belfast Port.

Thomas Mongan was stopped as he tried to take the dogs onto a ferry in cramped containers without food or water.

The 28-year-old, of Mill Pond Glen in west Belfast, will be sentenced in January for an offence which carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment.

In October 2020 officials at the port discovered the puppies or various breeds in three containers enclosed within the boot of Mongan’s Ford Kuga.

According to Belfast Harbour Police some of the animals appeared too young to be removed from their mother.

Ten of them were unable to stand or lie down freely because their cage was so small.

Mongan had been attempting to board a ferry for an eight-hour crossing from Belfast to Liverpool.

But officers seized the dogs due to a belief they would suffer from being enclosed in the small boot of a car with no ventilation, food or water.

Amid concerns for their welfare, a veterinary surgeon who examined the pups established that at least some of them were less than six weeks old and had signs of disease.

One of the dogs who appeared particularly weak subsequently died from suspected water on the brain.

Mongan appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of being the keeper of 16 puppies to whom he caused unnecessary suffering.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey confirmed his client was pleading guilty to the offence.

Releasing him on bail to appear again next month, District Judge George Conner ordered pre-sentence reports.