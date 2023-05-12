Man admits murdering wife who died trapped in burning car on family farm

A Co Londonderry man has been handed a life sentence after he admitted murdering his wife at their family farm.

Thomas Johnston Rainey (61) appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday via video-link from HMP Maghaberry where he pleaded guilty to murdering his wife Katrina Rainey in October 2021.

The mother-of-six died after being trapped inside a car that was engulfed in flames outside her home on the Quarry Road on the outskirts of Knockloughrim.

Despite being rushed to hospital by emergency services who attended the scene, the former midwife died from extensive burns.

At a hearing last November, Rainey denied the murder charge, but defence barrister Greg Berry KC said his client "accepts that his actions caused the death of his wife" and a consultant psychiatrist's report was being sought.

The case was listed again today, with Mr Berry outlining that the report has been compiled and supplied to the court.

He said: "In light of that, I have an application that Mr Rainey be re-arraigned on the single count."

The defendant, from Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, was then charged with murdering Katrina Rainey on October 12, 2021.

When asked how he pleaded, Rainey replied "guilty".

Mr Justice O'Hara told him: "The court will sit at a later date to fix the minimum time that you have to serve in prison before you can be considered for release. But today, since you have pleaded guilty to the murder, I sentence you to life imprisonment."

Mr Berry spoke of his client's "lengthy and complex mental health history" and said he would be seeking a pre-sentence report.

Crown KC Richard Weir told Mr Justice O'Hara victim impact reports were also being sought by the prosecution.

The judge stressed the need for a prompt tariff hearing, saying Mrs Rainey's family "have waited some time for this to come to a head".

He set the date as Monday, June 26, and Rainey was remanded back into custody.