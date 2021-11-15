Man allegedly attacked friend's home with petrol bombs over a paternity row, court hears

Entrance to the Royal courts of Justice were the High court normally sits in Belfast. Picture by Peter Morrison

A man allegedly attacked his friend's home with petrol bombs following a row over the paternity of a child, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Paul Magennis also brandished a saw and bit the other man during the "bizarre" dispute in east Belfast.

The 41-year-old joiner, of Arran Street in the city, faces charges of possessing petrol bombs, attempted arson endangering life and threats to kill.

He is further accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and having an offensive weapon with intent.

Magennis was arrested after police were alerted to the incident at Harper Street on September 18 this year.

A Crown lawyer claimed he became violent while drinking with a friend who lives at the address.

"He started to give off about the injured party's brother, regarding the paternity of a child," counsel said.

Magennis was asked to leave, but allegedly swung a punch at the other man and inflicted deep lacerations by biting his thumb.

The householder also believes his nose may have been broken during the struggle, according to the prosecution.

It was claimed that Magennis returned later and smashed windows at the property.

He was allegedly spotted outside with petrol bombs and a saw.

"The injured party closed the doors when he saw him light one of the petrol bombs and throw it at the house," the prosecutor submitted.

With the property part of a terraced row, she contended there could have been serious consequences if any devices had ignited.

"It's quite a strange, bizarre set of circumstances," the barrister added.

As Magennis sought bail, his lawyer argued that he has available work as a self-employed joiner.

The application was adjourned, however, to allow further efforts to identify a suitable address.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keenan stressed: "In these types of cases the court has to be satisfied, given the risks posed to members of the public from this type of behaviour."