Man allegedly involved in Northern Ireland ‘pension scam’ to seek anonymity on medical grounds

A man allegedly involved in a major pension fund scam is to seek anonymity on medical grounds, a Belfast court heard today.

The 41-year-old faces counts of fraud by false representation and making a misleading statement about an investment.

His co-accused, Paul Ferrin, 67, is being prosecuted on suspicion of defrauding workers out of five-figure retirement sums.

Ferrin, of Saintfield Road in Castlereagh, Co Down, is charged with a total of 17 offences.

The allegations against him include unlawful financial promotion and carrying out a regulated financial activity without the proper authorisation.

He is further accused of four counts of fraud by false representation, four charges of making misleading statements, and seven counts of concealing material facts about investments.

The case relates to the alleged transfer of workplace pension pots into Small Self-Administered Schemes.

With five-figure sums involved, some of the funds were moved to the schemes from Royal Mail pensions, according to the charge sheet.

Both accused were due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today for a preliminary enquiry to establish if they are to be sent for trial.

But proceedings were adjourned after it emerged that the 41-year-old defendant is mounting a legal bid to prevent his name being disclosed.

His solicitor, Roise Fitzpatrick, confirmed: “There will be an anonymity application and we will have to put the media on notice.”

Reporting restrictions are being sought based on the right to life protected by Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Ms Fitzpatrick added that a psychiatrist has assessed her client and is preparing a report as part of the application.

District Judge Francis Rafferty agreed to adjourn the case for a four-week period.