Man and woman from east Belfast in court on assault charges

Man and woman from east Belfast appeared in court on Tuesday arising from offences of assault and wounding on July 12, last year

A man and woman from east Belfast appeared in court today facing charges arising from offences of assault and wounding on July 12, last year.

Standing side by side at Newtownards Magistrates Court, Cameron Isaac Bond (22) and 21-year-old Tori Campbell confirmed they understood the respective charges against them and that they did not object to a Preliminary Enquiry, the legal step necessary to elevate any case to the Crown Court.

While Bond, from Lewis Drive in east Belfast, faces two charges including wounding a male with intent to cause GBH and common assault of a second man, Campbell, from Drumadoon Drive in Dundonald, faces a single count of assaulting a female.

Each of the alleged victims have the same surname and during the brief PE, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a Prima facie case against the pair which was conceded by the lawyers.

The court clerk told them that while not obliged to, they each had the right to comment on their respective charges and to call evidence on their own behalf but they declined to say anything.

Freeing them both on bail, District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court but did not set a date for their arraignment.