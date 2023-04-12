Man and woman in 70s accused of history of sex offences

Standing side by side at Newtownards Magistrates Court, 71-year-old Leslie Bryans and Paula Bryans (73), from Magheraknock Road in Ballynahinch, Co Down, confirmed they understood the charges against them.

Paula Bryans faces one count of indecently assaulting a boy between June 24, 1985 and June 25, 1986.

Leslie Bryans is accused of aiding and abetting indecent assault and with committing an act of gross indecency with or towards the same boy between the same dates.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges faced by the pair were opened in court but a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for them to answer which was conceded by a defence solicitor.

The court clerk told the pair that although not obliged to they had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on their own behalves but they declined the opportunity.

Returning the case to Downpatrick Crown Court for trial but not fixing a date for the pair to be arraigned, District Judge Mark Hamill freed the defendants on their own bail of £500 with a condition not to contact the complainant or any witness.

While he granted legal aid for today’s proceedings, he told the solicitor to further apply when the case gets to the Crown Court having heard how the accused “own properties and have substantial cash.”