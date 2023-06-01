Man and woman sentenced over £22k drugs found in UDA search operation

A man and a woman from Co Down pleaded guilty to possessing drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A man and woman have been sentenced after police seized drugs worth over £22,000 during searches in Co Down.

At the time, police said that the arrest and search operation was connected to the “West Belfast UDA organised crime gang”.

Mark Matthew Magowan (43), of Seamount Parade, Holywood, Co Down, was jailed for 10 months with a further 18 months on supervised licence following his release from custody.

Julie-Anne Knell (46), of Ballyvester Grove, Bangor, Co Down, received a 22-and-a-half-month sentence suspended for two years.

Both had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply and possessing £16,100 of criminal property.

Magowan further pleaded guilty to a charge of storing the cutting agent benzocaine in his static caravan which was capable of committing further drug offences.

The couple were arrested on October 22, 2019 by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that on that date, PCTF officers assisted by colleagues from the Tactical Support Group and District Support Team carried out a search of the couple’s home at Ballyvester Court in Bangor as part of “proactive searches into the supply of drugs in the North Down area”.

A prosecution barrister said a small quantity of cannabis resin along with a sum of cash was located at the address.

“Police requested that a set of keys to a static caravan in Millisle be handed over which were surrendered by Knell.”

A search of the caravan was carried out and around 200g of cocaine, 500g of suspected cutting agent benzocaine, 785g of cannabis resin and approximately 735g of herbal cannabis were found in the master bedroom.

“Various sums of cash were recovered totalling £16,100. There were ‘dealer lists’ with names and figures and weighing scales.’’

The court heard a police drugs expert valued the total of the drugs to be worth between £14,220 and £22,370.

Both were questioned by police four times and made no comment to the seizures. At her fourth interview, Knell told police: “One paramilitary group put me out of Portavogie five years ago and the other one gave me protection.”

Defence counsel Neil Connor KC for Knell said she was “led into this offending” by her association with Magowan.

He said that one of her partners had “viciously assaulted her” and is due to be sentenced this summer at Downpatrick Crown Court.

Mr Connor added that if both defendants were jailed, the eight-year-old child she shares with Magowan “would be left without a parent”.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey for Magowan said he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) after his brother-in-law was murdered and the defendant was also injured during the attack.

Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said Magowan and 127 previous convictions, with eight entries on his record for possessing Class A, B and C drugs.

“In this case, the quantities of drugs seized were significant. One-and-half kilos of cannabis and together with a little less than a quarter kilo of cocaine, and a cutting agent which would considerably increase that amount.

“Dealer lists and weighing scales indicate that this was but the tip of the iceberg.”

Following sentencing, Detective Sergeant Pyper of the PCTF said: “Searches of properties, one in Bangor and one in Millisle, took place on October 22, 2019.

“Various drug-related paraphernalia and fireworks were also seized, along with cash totally just over £16,000.

“Earlier this year, as a result of a PCTF proceeds of crime investigation, Belfast Magistrates’ Court awarded the forfeiture of this money, £16,100 in total, in favour of the Police Service.”

DS Pyper added: “We, along with our partner organisations, remain committed to pursuing those groups who make a living from crime.

“These people exercise a regime of violence and control, bringing nothing but harm to their own communities.

“They don’t care about the devastating effects of illegal drugs; and they care nothing for the lives and relationships broken along the way.

“I’m grateful for the support of the local community and would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”