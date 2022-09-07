Man and woman sentenced over ‘nasty’ attack on west Belfast B&B owners

A man and woman have been sentenced for an attack the owners of a B&B in west Belfast

Colin Loughlin and Madalina Emily Hart appeared at Belfast Crown Court where they admitted offences arising from the violent incident in October 2019.

During the assault, the couple were attacked in the hallway of their B&B, while the female victim was kicked twice in the face when the melee spilled out onto the street.

Loughlin (30), from Woodbourne Court in Belfast, admitted charges including burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

He was handed an 18-month sentence which was divided equally between prison and licence.

Hart (28), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was made the subject of a two-year Probation Order.

Before she sentenced the pair, Judge Donna McColgan QC viewed footage of the incident, which was captured on both the B&B's internal and external CCTV system.

On the evening of October 14, 2019, Loughlin and Hart exited a taxi on the Springfield Road carrying several carrier bags and entered a B&B.

Within minutes, Loughlin was ejected from the premises whilst Hart remained inside. Loughlin then kicked the front door in, and the couple who run the B&B were assaulted in the hallway.

At one point the attack against the male victim continued after he was put the floor in the hallway, whilst his wife was kicked twice in the face by Hart as the incident continued on to the street.

Crown barrister David Russell spoke of the “sustained nature” of the assault and said both the husband and wife who run the B&B were attacked with “multiple blows” by both defendants.

Mr Russell also pointed out that at several stages during the incident, the victims were “prone, defenceless and overwhelmed by the attack.”

The barrister added it was the Crown's case there was a distinction between Loughlin — who “instigated” the incident by kicking the door in, and who has a relevant criminal record — and Hart, who had a clear criminal record.

Judge McColgan said she had carefully considered defence submissions made on behalf of both defendants.

She noted Loughlin had a “long-standing history” of substance abuse, is on anti-depressants for mental health issues, and had very little recollection of the events that brought him to court.

Hart, the Judge revealed, experienced an “extremely traumatic” childhood, and also has a history of both substance misuse and mental health issues.

Judge McColgan branded the attack as “nasty” and said it was fortunate the couple only sustained minor injuries.

She added: “I find the most significant aggravating feature is that these two people were subjected to a violent incident whilst they were trying to conduct a business from their own home.”

After sending Loughlin to jail, Judge McColgan spoke to Hart and explained that during her two years on Probation, she was required to attend programmes to address her issues.

Before leaving the dock, Hart was warned she would be brought back to court and re-sentenced if she failed to comply with Probation or committed any further offences over the next two years.