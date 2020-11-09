Man appears in court after Newry stabbing leaves young mum fighting for life in hospital

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Newry

A young mother from Newry is fighting for her life in hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a murder attempt, a court has been told.

Peter McCartney (38) appeared via videolink at Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday morning charged with attempted murder.

Police were called to the scene at a house in the Liska Manor area of Newry around 5.30pm on Saturday.

McCartney, who was dressed in a beige jumper, only spoke to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

The court was told that the victim was now in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital having undergone surgery for her stab wounds.

Police have yet to recover the knife used in the incident, but a detective displayed a knife sheath in court thought to be connected to the weapon and said he believed he could connect McCartney to the charges.

No bail application was made and the defendant was remanded in custody before a further hearing set for December 2.