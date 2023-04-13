Man appears in court charged with child image offences

The 44-year-old was released on continuing bail. — © Liam McBurney

A 44-year-old man appeared in a Belfast court today accused of making indecent images of children.

Krzysztof Ratanow was ordered to stand trial on a total of 18 charges related to a series of videos and photographs.

The alleged offences were committed on a range of dates between 2006 and 2018.

Ratanow, of Moyard Gardens in Greenisland, Co Antrim, faces nine counts of making an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.

He is also accused of nine further offences of possessing either indecent or prohibited images.

Appearing for the first time at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, Ratanow confirmed that he understood all of the allegations against him.

During the preliminary enquiry hearing he declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage in the proceedings.

District Judge Anne Marshall backed prosecution submissions that he has a prima facie case to answer.

She told the defendant: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”

Ratanow was released on continuing bail, with instructions to appear again for his future arraignment.