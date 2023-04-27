Man appears in court charged with murdering Rasharkin man Paul O’Boyle (58)

Mr O’Boyle died eight days after being assaulted in the village.

A 56-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Paul O’Boyle (58) in Rasharkin on April 16.

Malachy Crawford (56) of Wallace Park, Rasharkin, appeared via video-link at Ballymena Magistrates Court this morning.

He spoke only to confirm he understood the charge against him and there was no bail application on his behalf.

Paul O'Boyle (Photo: McKiernans Funeral Directors)

Mr O’Boyle (58), also known as Fez, was found unconscious at the back of Sé Óg’s Bar on Main Street in Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16 and he tragically died as a result of his injuries on Monday.

Crawford had originally been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was due to appear in court next month but he was rearrested and charged with murder following the death.

The judge remanded Crawford into custody and ordered him to appear again via video-link at Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday May 3 for bail application.